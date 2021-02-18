Mobile Learning Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Skillsoft, Citrix Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc.

The Mobile Learning Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The mobile learning market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.45% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593487/mobile-learning-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

Mobile Learning market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Promethean World Ltd, NetDimensions Limited (Learning Technologies Group), Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Skillsoft, Citrix Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Promethean, a global education technology company, released new functionality to its ActivPanel Elements Series, delivering innovations that accessible, easy-to-use, and secure. It added the features to lighten the workloads of both teachers and IT leaders by integrating with cloud storage accounts like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive that offer easy access and save content during lessons and at home.

– May 2020 – Skillsoft has partnered with Data Society to deliver its Data Science Bootcamp on its intelligent learning experience platform, Percipio. Instructors from Data Society, who conducted more than 3,000 hours of training in 2019 with customers including NASA, Discover, and U.S. Department of State, will lead the Bootcamp. It will be available at no cost to all interested learners, the Data Wrangling with Python Bootcamp enables attendees to interact with the instructor and receive high-quality, personalized instruction while collaborating with others in a virtual classroom setting.

Key Market Trends:

Corporate Segment Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Mobile learning is a rapidly growing area for training and development departments in organizations of all industries. Most corporate companies adopt technology-aided learning, which enables learners to create, store, and deliver innovative ideas at the workplace. According to the study, organizations that rely on mobile learning solutions saw a 16% boost in productivity and improvements in creativity and loyalty of their employees.

– A survey conducted by IBM India among CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other decision-makers across various verticals indicated that about 57% of enterprises are planning to invest in BYOD and mobile technology. In comparison, 67.4% expressed personal interest in owning this technology, which reflects the growth of mobile learning in the corporate segment.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

– Asia Pacific countries are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the mobile learning market. The adoption of mobile learning solutions is explicitly deployed in this region to determine the power of innovative learning methodologies; the intrinsic strength and rapid economic growth are aiding this region in becoming one of the fastest-growing education markets internationally.

– Moreover, rapid internet growth in multiple countries owing to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has also led towards the digital adoption of the various sector, including education, and is thereby driving the market. For instance, according to the ICUBE report, digital adoption is being propelled by rural India, registering a 35% growth reaching 200 million internet users in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593487/mobile-learning-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com