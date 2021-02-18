Middle East Feed Enzymes Market 2021 Business Scenario – BASF SE, Biocatalyst, AB Enzymes

The Middle East Feed Enzymes Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Middle East feed enzymes market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Middle East Feed Enzymes Market are BASF SE, Biocatalyst, AB Enzymes and others.

Key Market Trends:

Poultry Production is Driving the Market

Three classes of enzymes, phytases, carbohydrases, and proteases are typically considered for use in poultry feeds. Phytase works by releasing some of the non-digestible phosphorus found in commonly used feed ingredients and making the nutrients available for productive purposes. Carbohydrase enzymes have been proven to be effective in increasing the amount of energy available from feed ingredients. Key carbohydrase enzymes include amylase and xylanase and are used to improve the digestibility of carbohydrates in feed ingredients. Since energy is the most expensive nutrient in the diet, the addition of amylase, xylanase, and protease enzymes to poultry diets provides producers the opportunity to reduce feed costs. The Middle East or Western Asia has seen an increase in poultry meat consumption over the years and this is likely to support the feed acidifiers market in the region.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.