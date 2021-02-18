Micro Irrigation Systems Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

EPC Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Nelson Irrigation, Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, T-L Irrigation, Hunter Industries and others.

The growing need of water conservation and high crop yield for global food security has fueled the demand of advanced, and economical agricultural technology. Government initiatives and funding for both manufacturers and buyers, economic and social advantages of micro irrigation systems, and rising consumers awareness in emerging countries has heavily contributed to the growth of the global micro irrigation system market in the recent years. However, the market penetration in developing countries is still below its full potential. Lack of skilled workforce, high initial cost, and high maintenance cost of micro irrigation system, is expected to curb the growth of the market to some extent, particularly in the cost sensitive developing countries.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

Drip Irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

Bubbler Irrigation

Other

Market segment by Application , split into

Orchard Crops & Vineyards

Field Crops

Plantation Crops

Other

