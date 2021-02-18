Medical Grade Silicone Market Research Report 2021, via Type, Application, Region
Medical Grade Silicone Market
The Medical Grade Silicone Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Medical Grade Silicone market is segmented into
- Liquid Silicone
- Solid Silicone
- Others
Segment by Application, the Medical Grade Silicone market is segmented into
- Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants)
- Orthopedic Components
- Medical Devices
- Medical Tapes
- Others
By Company, the Medical Grade Silicone market is segmented into
- Dow Corning Corporation (US)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
- 3M Company (US)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Elkem Silicones
- NuSil Technology LLC (US)
- Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)
- Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (US)
- Zodiac Coating (Germany)
Production by Region, the Medical Grade Silicone market is segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region, the Medical Grade Silicone market is segmented into
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Medical Grade Silicone Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Grade Silicone
1.2 Medical Grade Silicone Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Liquid Silicone
1.2.3 Solid Silicone
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Medical Grade Silicone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Grade Silicone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants)
1.3.3 Orthopedic Components
1.3.4 Medical Devices
1.3.5 Medical Tapes
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Medical Grade Silicone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Medical Grade Silicone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Medical Grade Silicone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Medical Grade Silicone Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Medical Grade Silicone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Medical Grade Silicone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Medical Grade Silicone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Medical Grade Silicone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
