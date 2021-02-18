Managed Testing Services Market Size, Growth and Key Players- Capgemini SE, Wipro Ltd., Microexcel Inc, Flatworld Solutions Pvt Ltd., Codoid

Global “Managed Testing Services Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Managed Testing Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Managed Testing Services industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Managed Testing Services Market was valued at USD 35.8 billion a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592886/managed-testing-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Managed Testing Services Market are Capgemini SE, Wipro Ltd., Testhouse Ltd., Qualitest Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Inc., Prolifics Corp Ltd, Microexcel Inc, Flatworld Solutions Pvt Ltd., Codoid, Miracle Software Systems Inc and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare to Witness the Highest Growth

– The healthcare business model is undergoing a significant shift towards a patient-centric and preventive healthcare system with a focus on improving the quality of the care

– With the increasing demand for interoperability, regulatory compliance, and the end-user technology (mobile, multiple OS) compliance, testing of healthcare applications today involves deep technology expertise, significant time and resources, and costs.

– India-based Cigniti offers Healthcare and LifeSciences software testing solutions for lifescience and healthcare players such as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare services, clinical labs, diagnostic centers, third-party administrators (TPA), payers, medical equipment manufacturers, healthcare ISVs, and research organizations.

– New Jersey-based Citius Tech offers various kinds of testing for healthcare industry. Some of them are listed below —

– Functional Testing — Testing of healthcare workflows across the enterprise (e.g. IHE, HITSP)

– Medical Imaging Testing — Includes specialized test automation tools for medical imaging (e.g. MESA, DVTK, Mirth)

– Conformance Testing — Testing conformance to healthcare industry frameworks and security requirements (e.g. Meaningful Use, HIPAA, FDA requirements, VA requirements)

– Interoperability Testing — Testing conformance to interoperability standards (e.g. HL7, FHIR, DICOM, NCPDP, CCD/CDA) by using industry standard testing tools.

North America to Dominate the Market

–The market in North America is growing due to the presence of vendors, especially in Canada.

– Having presence in the US, QAwerk focuses on testing games, mobile and desktop applications, and websites. About 60% of the companys projects fall under the category of long-term collaboration. The industries that QAwerk works with are eGovernment, eCommerce, startups, business automation, media and entertainment, and data mining.

– OnPath Testing provides testing services to the businesses on any development stage (early, growth, or mature), as well as VC and Dev companies, with attention towards the specifics of each stage. Its major clients are OpenWave, English360, AirCell, Thomson Reuters, MapQuest.

– In April 2019, PQA announced the official launch of PLATO Sask Testing, an Indigenous-owned-and-led tech company that will become the only dedicated software testing company in Saskatchewan, Canada.

– A Canadian government ministry contacted QA Consultants to attempt test automation that had previously failed. The manual test effort involved regression test execution that was no longer viable. QA Consultants skilled Test Automation experts developed both an automation framework and scripts for use in their regular regression testing.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592886/managed-testing-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Managed Testing Services market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Managed Testing Services market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Managed Testing Services market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Managed Testing Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Managed Testing Services industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592886?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.