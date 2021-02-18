Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market: Highlights

Liquid polysulfide polymers are considerably old specialty elastomers. They offer resistance to chemicals, possess electrical properties, low-temperature flexibility, high impermeability to several gases and moisture, good adhesion properties, and provide resistance to oxygen, ozone, and flex-cracks.

These low- to high-viscosity polymers have highly reactive terminal thiol or epoxy groups and are extensively employed as sealants for insulating glass windows, sealants in construction, sealants for aircraft fuel tanks and fuselages, epoxy modifiers, or intumescent protective coatings

These polymers have been commercialized in diverse viscosities, molecular weights, sulfhydryl (SH) contents, and branching. The average molecular weight as a measure of chain length, SH-content and degree of branching determines the viscosity.

Liquid polysulfide polymers are soluble in solvents such as benzene, toluene, and dichlorethane. They are partially soluble in aliphatic esters and ketones. Plasticizers, such as different phthalates, benzoates or chlorinated paraffins, are chemically compatible with liquid polysulfide polymers. Highly reactive thiol end-groups make polysulfide polymers react under the influence of oxidizing agents, epoxies, isocyanates or acrylates by forming highly elastic and rubber-like high-molecular-weight macromolecules without significant physical shrinking.

Key Drivers of Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market

Liquid polysufide polymers are utilized as a base polymer for sealant in construction and civil engineering projects. Moreover, these polymers play a vital role in state-of-the-art construction technologies including construction of high-rise buildings. The number of construction activities across the globe have been increasing for the last few years. According to the Statistics Bureau, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, the country spent US$ 287.51 Bn on construction activities in 2017; of this, US$ 156.81 Bn was spent on residential buildings and 130.69 Bn on non-residential buildings. Thus, expansion of the construction industry is estimated to drive the demand for liquid polysufide polymers during the forecast period.

The U.S. also spends significantly on construction activities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Government spent approximately US$ 1,303,469 Mn on overall construction activities in 2019.

Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global liquid polysufide polymers market can be segmented into building and construction, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and others

The building and construction segment is projected to account for a significant share of the global liquid polysufide polymers market during the forecast period

Aerospace, automotive, and electronics segments are expected to expand at a healthy growth rate and offer significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period

Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market: Covid-19 Impact

The liquid polysufide polymers industry has been highly impacted due to lockdowns triggered by the pandemic. Shortage in availability of raw materials and stringent government regulations on shutting down manufacturing units have impacted the overall supply and demand for liquid polysufide polymers. Liquid polysufide polymers are primarily utilized in the building & construction industry.

The effect of COVID 19 on the construction industry varied in different regions across the globe. The U.S. witnessed mass layoffs in construction as well as other sectors. Germany experienced 8% decline in revenue and 45% lower margins due to reduced or postponed construction spending due to the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, disruption in the construction industry has adversely impacted the liquid polysufide polymers market, as these are used as sealants for insulating glass windows and other construction applications.

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market

In terms of region, the global liquid polysufide polymers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, the consumption of liquid polysufide polymers is much higher as compared to that in other regions.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market. It is followed by North America and Europe.

In terms of volume and value, Asia Pacific accounted for a vital share of the global liquid polysufide polymers market in 2019. Rise in usage of liquid polysufide polymers as a sealant in residential and commercial construction applications is expected to drive the market in the region. In China, the overall investment in real-estate has increased by 6% since 2015 to more than US$ 1.8 Trn in 2018. China has been investing significantly in residential buildings.

Europe also held a notable share of the global liquid polysufide polymers market in 2019. Significant expansion of end-use industries and increase in number of domestic players in vertical market segments are key factors boosting the market in the region.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the sluggish economic development in countries of Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global liquid polysufide polymers market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Nouryon

Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Global Liquid Polysufide Polymers Market, by Application

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Others

