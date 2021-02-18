Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Expanded Perlite Market

Expanded Perlite: Description

Expanded perlite is a mineral product obtained by expansion of raw perlite. Perlite is a siliceous glass-like volcanic mineral. It is hard and brittle and expands up to 20 times its original volume depending upon the mineral source.

Raw perlite is milled and expanded by controlled rapid heating, which causes water molecules to escape from the mineral. This causes a popping sound, similar to a popcorn’s pop.

Expanded perlite is a chemically inert, non-toxic, and stable material with excellent thermal, audio, and electrical insulation properties. It is primarily utilized in the construction industry for insulation, in the horticulture industry as soil aggregates, and in the beverage industry for food contact filtration applications.

Physical characteristics of expanded perlite makes it an ideal option for usage for filtration purposes. Perlite filter aids are inert, lightweight, and do not impart any taste or odour when used for filtering liquids. They are highly soluble in organic acids. Thus, perlite filter aids are useful for various industrial filtration purposes.

The European Union recently approved the usage of expanded perlite as an additive in animal feed. Expanded perlite is employed in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and chemicals

Consumption of beer, juices, wine, etc. has increased. This is boosting the usage of expanded perlite, since it is used in the processing of beer, juices, and wine. This trend is expected to drive the market for expanded perlite in the near future.

What are Key Growth Drivers of Global Expanded Perlite Market?

The global expanded perlite market is rising steadily benefitting from the superior physical properties of expanded perlite that paves way for demand from several end-use industries. This includes building and construction, agriculture, and food and beverages among others. Expanded perlite displays capability to expand up to twenty times in volume from its original volume on being heated at very high temperatures. This property finds usability in oil well cementing, concrete floor fill, foundry cores, and crucible toppings.

Apart from this, expanded perlite finds extensive application in the building and construction sector owing to its green characteristic for energy saving pursuits.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global expanded perlite market was valued at US$1,155.47 Mn in 2018 and is likely to be valued at US$1,878.4 Mn by the end of 2027 clocking a moderate 5.0% CAGR therein.

What are Key Challenges for Global Expanded Perlite Market?

Expanded perlite is employed in a wide range of applications such as construction and horticulture, as it is light in weight and offers insulation. However, various substitutes for expanded perlite are available in the market.

Peat and vermiculite can be used instead of expanded perlite in horticulture. This can help in the process of aeration, which is essential for the growth of plants.

Expanded perlite can be substituted by barite and diatomaceous rocks in construction applications. Polymeric foams can be used for the purpose of insulation.

Wood dust and cellulose can be employed as fillers in a wide range of applications

Thus, the availability of cost-effective substitutes is anticipated to hamper the expanded perlite market during the forecast period

