Lan Card Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Lan Card market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Lan Card market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Lan Card investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Lan Card Market:

Intel, TP-Link, Asus, Netgear, D-Link, B-Link, Netcore, Mercury, FAST

According to this study, over the next five years, the Lan Card market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9284.5 million by 2025, from $ 8246.4 million in 2019.

Market Overview

LAN cards are hardware devices that can be added to a computer, or they can be integrated into the main hardware of the computer. A LAN card connects a computer to a network. Users could connect to the network via an Ethernet cable, USB, or wirelessly.

Market Insights

More than 44.29% of Lan Card products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with an output market share of 47.81% in 2023, followed by North America, Japan, Europe, South Korea, and Taiwan.

In the application segment by-products that Lan Card built into, the Personal Computer segment accounted for the most of the market share (34.79% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, the Lan Card industry will still be an energetic industry. With the use of these cards especially in the server industry, Lan Card will have a bright future.

The Lan Card market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Lan Card Market based on Types are:

10 Mbps

100 Mbps

1000 Mbps

10 Gbps

Other

Based on Application, the Global Lan Card Market is Segmented into:

Desktop Computer

Personal Computer

Other

Regions are covered By Lan Card Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

