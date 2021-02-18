Knee Arthroplasty Market Healthcare Analysis(With Covid-19 Impact) and Research Outlook 2021-2026

Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Knee Arthroplasty Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Knee Arthroplasty market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The global Global Knee Arthroplasty Market size was valued at USD 9.45 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report – The knee replacement or knee arthroplasty is a surgical procedure that is performed to replace the damaged knee with artificial knee implants. It is the most common joint replacement surgery that is undertaken by the patients suffering from knee-related diseases, like osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. It is therefore one of the effective and widely used methods to get relief from the pain associated with arthritis.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: Zimmer, Stryker, SmallBoneInnovations, B.BraunMedical, SmallBoneInnovations, Inc, Arthrex, Exactech, AllegraOrthopaedics, Corin, AesculapImplantSystems

Key Analysis

According to the statistics of Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults were observed to be suffering from OA, and in the United States, 14 million individuals were found to be suffering from symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The prevalence of OA increases with age. OA has been observed in up to 80% of people, over the age of 65, in the high-income countries. As the global population continues to age, it is estimated that degenerative joint disease disorders, such as OA, may impact at least 130 million individuals around the world, by 2050.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Knee Replacement Market

North America dominates the market, due to the presence of major market players and increase in prevalence of people suffering from degenerative diseases. In the United States, every year, more than 300,000 knee replacement procedures are performed, and the number is expected to increase by 525, by the year 2030. Additionally, researchers of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) and National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) are focusing on improving the knee replacement surgery by replacing the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint.

The market study on the world Knee Arthroplasty market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

Uni-compartmental

PosteriorCruciateLigamentRetaining

PosteriorCruciateLigamentSubstituting

RotatingPlatform

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

PainfulKneeDeformities

SevereDegenerativeX-rayChanges

AdvancedSymptomsofArthritis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Impressive Report Offerings:

Analyze and research the Knee Arthroplasty Market status and future forecast, involving capacity, value, consumption, growth rate, historical, Present and forecast.

Analysis of the geographically regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Present the key players, capability, production, growth, market share, and recent development.

Identify significant trends, drivers, and influence factors in regions.

Analyze company developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches

Analyze the key trends and part of allocating the market growth

Analysis of stakeholder’s opportunities by recognizing the fastest and highest growth segments.

Major competitor analysis such as launches of new products, agreements, expansions, merger, and acquisitions in the market

