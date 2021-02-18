Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Yusen Logistics, Expeditors, DHL, Hitachi Transport System

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in its latest report titled, “Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Japan dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 5.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356426/japan-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Yusen Logistics, Expeditors, DHL, Hitachi Transport System, Kuehne Nagel and Others.

Over time, Japan has made great developments in the supply chain space embracing digital technologies to transform a traditional. In recent years, the socioeconomic circumstances surrounding logistics changed dramatically, including declining/ageing population, innovations in areas, and increasingly frequent deliveries of smaller goods and diversification of customer needs. In Japan, demand for 3PL is increasing as the large companies are reviewing the operation of the logistics network, increasing outsourcing to 3PL providers, aiming to reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Shortage of truck drivers leading to delay in cargo transportation

The labour skill shortage is a common issue faced by the logistics companies worldwide, especially Japan as one of the most affected countries due to its ageing population. The situation is leading to a delay in the pick-up of import and export cargos from key ports, including Tokyo and Kobe. The truck driver shortage in Japan, often ends up in yard space shortage and long cargo lodge times, especially in the Tokyo and Osaka where the majority of import cargos are shipped.

With these restraints in play, Japan is a country where autonomous transportation services have tremendous growth scope and a very bright future. Demand for self-driving trucks is particularly high in regions like Hokkaido with few alternatives to hauling freight by road.

UD Trucks Corp. has been testing its autonomous heavy-duty trucks on a 1.5-km-long designated route in and around a sugar factory in Shari, eastern Hokkaido with trucks travelling at a speed of 20 kmph, successfully navigating their way using a global positioning system and sensors. The truck’s Level 4 capabilities allow it to perform all driving tasks without human intervention within a limited area, even in emergencies.

Toyota Industries Corporation and All Nippon Airways announced their collaboration for the testing of Japan’s first autonomous towing tractors at the Saga Airport. The company declared its plans to install advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars built for personal use and is currently working on the development of the automated driving, robotics and AI technology for the Japanese market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Japan sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356426/japan-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Development in cold chain logistics

Japan is the second-fastest-growing mature pharmaceutical market in the world, following the United States. The international interest in the Japanese pharmaceutical market will create opportunities for the cold chain logistics services providers. The companies in the country are heavily improvising and updating their services by undergoing deals, partnerships and agreements with competitors and companies that provide platform service to the 3PL companies.

The cold chain market is also known for the amount of energy required in the process and the huge amount of emissions that occur. The companies are setting up logistics centres and transforming the vehicles that are environment friendly, produce minimum emissions and run on sustainable sources of energy.

In 2019, DHL Global Forwarding, international forwarders for perishable seafood from Japan, announced the expansion of its cold chain logistics network in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, to hit into growing global demand for premium seafood and Japan’s efforts to boost seafood exports.

In August 2019, Marken pharmaceutical supply chain organization, announced the acquisition of Japan-based PCX International Co. Ltd. This acquisition will strengthen Marken’s existing supply chain footprint of the delivery of over 3,000 clinical trial shipments per month in Japan adding the capacity for domestic and international clinical shipments.

This Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192356426?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Japan and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com