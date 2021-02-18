Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report by IMARC Group, the globalmarket grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is primarily deployed in the field of molecular biology for identifying and analyzing nucleic acids. It is majorly used for DNA, RNA, cell protein, ions, molecules, etc. INAAT offers a rapid, sensitive, and accurate diagnosis of genetic as well as infectious ailments. It provides amplicons for producing various nucleic acids that are predominantly utilized in biosensing, bioimaging, and biomedicines. Furthermore, INAAT is also used for detecting several diseases, such as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea (CT/NG), Hepatitis A and B, etc.The widespread of COVID-19 has led to the rapid shift from specialized laboratory equipment towards INAAT for coronavirus detection. Additionally, the high prevalence of several chronic diseases has augmented the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment procedures, which is propelling the market growth. The increasing popularity of INAAT in identifying genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is also catalyzing the market. Several technological advancements in the sector have led to the development of Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), and Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA). The rising investments in various R&D activities are anticipated to bolster the market for INAAT in the coming years. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report,The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., OptiGene Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd., etc.https://www.imarcgroup.com/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-marketIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.