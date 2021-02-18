IoT in Manufacturing Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in IoT in Manufacturing Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT in Manufacturing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT in Manufacturing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IoT in manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to growing adoption of innovative technologies and the increasing focus of companies in research and development activities.

Market Definition: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

IoT refers to the expansion of internet connectivity to other physical devices and daily use objects which can be remotely monitored and controlled. It has the ability to transfer data over a network without any intervention or need of human. IoT in manufacturing can help business to create a new business opportunity for manufacturing. It helps in management of asset, workforce and inventory in an organization.

Market Drivers:

Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth

Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth

Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market

Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market

Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth

Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

By Software

Application Security Software

Device Management Device Provisioning and Authentication Device Configuration Management Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Data Management and Analytics Software Data Integration Data Security Data Migration Data Analytics and Visualization Metadata Management Data Governance Data Orchestration

Monitoring Software Central Monitoring System Video Analytics and Events

Network Management Network Bandwidth Management Network Security Management Network Performance Monitoring and Management Network Configuration Management

Smart Surveillance

Others

By Connectivity

Satellite Network

Cellular Network

RFID

NFC

Wi-Fi

By Services

Managed Services Infrastructure management Services Security Management Services Network management Services Data Management Services Device Management Services

Professional Services IoT Consulting Services Technology Consulting Services Business Consulting Services Operational Consulting Services IoT Infrastructure Services Network Services Deployment Services Cloud Services System Designing and Integration Service Platform Development and Integration Services Mobile and Web-Application Development Services Support and Maintenance Services Education and Training services



By Application

Business Process Optimization

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Management

Workforce Management

Emergency and Incident Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Inventory Management

Automation Control and Management

Business Communication

By End User

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Materials

High-Tech Products

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, AT&T and IBM came into collaboration that will mix IBM’s mastery in the endeavor with AT&T’s organizing ability. AT&T Business will turn into IBM’s essential supplier of SDN and IBM to support AT&T develops and moves its line of applications of business to IBM Cloud. AT&T will likewise utilize Red Hat’s open source stage to oversee remaining tasks at hand and work together with IBM on multi-cloud capacities about IoT, edge processing, and 5G.

In March 2019, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panduit, and Cisco announced the launch of Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC), which will enable the companies in automotive, mining, food & beverage and cementing industries to establish their digital transformation by suing technologies like big data, cloud computing, IoT and process integration.

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT in manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT in manufacturing market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.

The IoT in Manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT in Manufacturing market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of IoT in Manufacturing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new IoT in Manufacturing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for IoT in Manufacturing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global IoT in Manufacturing market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global IoT in Manufacturing market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global IoT in Manufacturing market by offline distribution channel

Global IoT in Manufacturing market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global IoT in Manufacturing market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed IoT in Manufacturing market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed IoT in Manufacturing market in Americas

Licensed IoT in Manufacturing market in EMEA

Licensed IoT in Manufacturing market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

