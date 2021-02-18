Iodine Market 2021 Competitive Insights – SQM SA, Iofina PLC, Ise Chemicals Corporation

The Iodine Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market of Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing consumption of iodine in X-ray contrast media and growing demand in the catalysts sector.”

Top Leading Companies of Iodine Market are SQM SA, Iofina PLC, Ise Chemicals Corporation, Iochem Corporation, and Cosayach and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Medical Sector

– Iodine is a chemical element, which is the heaviest among all stable halogens. It exists as a lustrous, purple-black, non-metallic solid at standard conditions, which sublimes easily with gentle heat.

– It is used to cure goiter and is also used as an antiseptic for disinfecting the skin before surgery or used on wounds that are wet.

– At present, the global iodine market is doing well, due to the increasing need for iodine in X-ray contrast media, because of its low toxicity, high atomic number, and ease of adjunction with organic compounds.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

