Inventory Tags Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology, LLC

The Inventory Tags Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The inventory tags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Inventory Tags market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology, LLC, Brady Worldwide, Inc., Tyco International Plc, Smartrac N.V., Johnson Controls International Plc, Cenveo Corporation, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Avery Dennison acquired Smartrac’s RFID Inlay business for an estimated EUR 225 million. It expects tremendous growth in its RFID business with this venture. The acquisition will increase Avery’s capacity by an estimated 2.5 billion transponders per year. It also gives the company manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia, Germany, and the United States.

– April 2020 – Detego, an RFID software solutions provider for fashion and sports retailers, announced their new factory offerings, which ensures that factory shipments are validated on a unit level to prevent shipping errors and enable complete traceability throughout the supply chain.

Key Market Trends:

RFID Holds a Substantial Share in Technology Segment of the Inventory Tags Market

– Sectors showing extraordinary growth potential for RFID technology are the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries. RFID can significantly reduce the labor cost borne by companies for warehouses, as labor costs amount to about 50-80% of the total charges in a distribution center. Processes that require a higher number of employees can be completed with a smaller number of employees.

– The most common use of RFID technology and smart labels are tracking goods in the supply chain, monitoring parts moving to a manufacturing production line, tracing assets, security, and payment systems that let clients pay for items without using cash. Many distribution centers and warehouses are putting to increase the efficiency of the processes, as a part of improvement programs.

APAC is Growing wit the Fastest Pace in Inventory Tags Market

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for inventory tags, including regions such as China, India, and others. The increase in demand for tags partly originates from traditional industrial products. According to the China National Light Industry Council (CNLIC), approx 80% of light industrial products need packaging and tags. Transportation & Logistics tags are also the fast-growing segments in China’s industrial supply chain.

– The degree of traceability that integrates RFID with consumer-scannable codes like QR can provide is expected to be an all-important link to the supply chain to prevent counterfeiting and loss of goods transporting products across the vast geography of China. Baoshen, a leading Chinese packaging company, with the annual capacity of producing 1 billion RFID tags recently introduced a new Eprint line of RFID products focused on anti-counterfeit solutions for fast-moving consumer goods, online sales, and pharmaceutical drugs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

