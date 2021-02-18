Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global internet of things (IoT) testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to important of dveOps, increasing IoT devices and API observation.

Market Definition: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

The internet of things is also known as IoT, which consist of devices, vehicles, buildings or the other connected electronic devices. Such interconnection accelerate assortment and exchange information. IoT testing is used to visualize IoT devices. There’s a large demand to access, create, use and share information from any device. The thrust is to produce bigger insight and management, over varied interconnected IoT devices. Hence, IoT testing framework is very important. Some of the primary components of IoT system are data center, network, sensor and application.

Market Drivers:

Micro services are increasing the development of IoT applications which is driving the market growth

Increasing importance of DevOps is boosting the market growth

Growing need of IP testing of rising IoT Devices is the driver for this market growth

API observation is ready to play a vital role which is contributing towards the market growth

Need for shift left testing of IoT applications is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Security and safety threat of user data as IoT enables the users to share their personal data is restraining the growth of the market

Growing complexity among devices with the lack of ubiquitous legislation is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

By Testing

Functional Testing

Performance Testing

Network Testing

Security Testing

Compatibility Testing

Usability Testing

By Services

Professional Services

o Business Consulting Services

o Platform Testing Services

o Device Field Testing Services

o Mobile Application Testing Service

o Device and Application Management Services

o Training and Support Services

Managed Services

By Application

Smart building And Home Automation

Capillary Networks Management

Smart Utilities

Vehicle Telematics

Smart Manufacturing,

Smart Healthcare

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Arm and Vodafone declared a strategic agreement for simplifying internet of things (IoT) deployment. This agreement will reduce complications and costs faced by organizations while executing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This partnership will bring Vodafone IoT global platform and connectivity, and Arm’s IoT software and services together to give enterprises with programmable and connected system on chip designs that eradicate the requirement for traditional SIM cards which will help the customers to fix deploy, remotely provision and to direct large numbers of IoT devices worldwide at a very low cost

In March 2019, CTIA the wireless industry association announced the certification of its first device ‘the HARMAN Spark’, by its internet of things cybersecurity certification program. The aftermarket connected car device is provided by AT&T. The testing was done by the Ericsson Device and Application Verification (EDAV) lab in Richardson, Texas. This certification is a huge achievement of CTIA for moving towards in rising connected future that will protect consumers and wireless networks

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) testing market are Praetorian Group, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc, Novacoast, Inc., Apica, SAKSOFT , RapidValue Solutions, Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SmartBear Software, Rapid7, Capgemini , Infosys Limited, Cognizant, Ixia, Keysight Technologies Beyond Security. , AFour Technologies, Biz4Group, HQSoftware and IQ DIRECT INC among others.

The Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by offline distribution channel

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market in Americas

Licensed Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market in EMEA

Licensed Internet Of Things (IoT) Testing market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

