Inorganic Salts Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2016-2026

Inorganic salts are a broad category of numerous salts such as oxides, halides, carbonates, sulfates, acetates, chlorides, fluorides, hypochlorites, nitrates, phosphates, silicates and sulfides among others. The physical and chemical properties as well as uses of each of these classes of inorganic salts differ from each other. Every class of these inorganic salts can be further differentiated on the basis of the attached functional group, for instance, carbonates can be attached with calcium, magnesium or potassium, to yield, calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate or potassium carbonate respectively. Inorganic salts are a part of the human body too. They are essential in maintaining several metabolic processes, conducting nerve impulses and are components of bones.

Global Inorganic Salts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Inorganic salts find use across several industries. The growth of fertilizers and agrochemicals industry is one of the major drivers for the market of inorganic salts. The use of calcium salts, ammonium phosphate, nitrates, zinc salts and others to enhance the soil nutrient content are the primary factors propelling the growth of inorganic salts market. In addition to this, the growing rubber industry is driving the growth of zinc oxide market which is a key ingredient for vulcanization of rubber. Magnesium oxide is an important inorganic salt. It finds application in pharmaceutical industry as an antacid, in cement production as Epsom salts and as an important component in paper manufacturing. The growth of pharmaceutical industry and building & construction industry are other drivers for the market of inorganic salts. However, the toxic nature of some of the inorganic salts, for example, alkyl halides, such as chloroform and chloro flouro carbons are restraining the market of inorganic salts. Research in biotechnology is opening new avenues for inorganic salts. Inorganic salts are used as reagents in modern biotechnological devices such as HPLC (High Pressure Liquid Chromatography). This is expected to open new areas of opportunity for the market of inorganic salts.

Request for sample report: www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1492

Global Inorganic Salts Market: Segmentation

Inorganic salts have several end user industries. Zinc oxide is used in rubber processing, paints and chemicals, ceramics, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, it is used in small quantities in animal feed, as catalyst, as sulfur adsorbent and as fire retardant. Phosphates find use in the fertilizer industry. Carbonates are used extensively in the construction industry. Silicates find use in glass manufacturing. Sulfides are used in healthcare industry and in optometry devices. Some forms of sulfides such as selenium sulfides are used in anti dandruff formulations too.

On the basis of product type, the global market of inorganic salts is segmented as below:

Sodium salts

Potassium salts

Calcium salts

Ammonium salts

Magnesium salts

Others (Lithium, Barium and Aluminium)

Depending on the End-Use Industries, the global market of inorganic salts is segmented into:

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Explosives

Others (paper and Pulp, Construction and Biotech Industries)

Global Inorganic Salts Market: Regional Outlook

Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China and the India are the major consumers of inorganic salts. The use of inorganic salts in fertilizers is wide spread in these countries. China consumes inorganic salts for the building & construction industry and for rubber processing industry. Additionally, the Indian sub-continent is a major market for the production of generic drugs. The use of inorganic salts for medicines is widespread in these countries. China and some countries in EU make extensive use of acetate inorganic salts. They are used to produce fashion apparel, dress linings, home furnishings and upholstery. Countries in the Middle East and U.S make use of sulfates for chemical processing. Inorganic salts have numerous applications and are used extensively across the globe.

Request for TOC: www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1492

Global Inorganic Salts Market: Market Players

The key players in this market include- MerckMillipore, Sigma Aldrich, Otsuka Chemical Co Ltd, Loba Chemie, Fisher Scientific, Lenntech, Arkema SA,Bann Química, Behn Meyer, Chemtura Corporation, Solutia Incorporated, Emerald Performance Materials, Eastman Chemicals Co and Lanxess AG among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com