Information Security Consulting Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – Ernst & Young Global Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC

The Information Security Consulting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The information security consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Information Security Consulting Market are Ernst & Young Global Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), KPMG International Cooperative, Pricewaterhousecoopers, BAE Systems PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Optiv Security Inc., Dell SecureWorks, Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The BFSI industry faces three challenges that are distinct from any other end-users discussed in the study. These challenges are the major driving forces for the deployment of information security consulting services as the industry faces more attacks from cybercriminals than any other sector due to the high sensitivity of data. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Reports, 10% of breaches were of the Financial industry.

– The industry is frequently faced with sophisticated and persistent attacks, which include malware, ransomware, social engineering and phishing attacks, fileless malware, rootkits, and injection attacks. Accenture estimates an average loss of USD 18 million per year at financial services institutions.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.