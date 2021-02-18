Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand Forecast To 2026 | FMI Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) adopted a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic-era to focus on the growth and development of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market. The study features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impacts on the global economy at various levels and which can be seen on the Healthcare industry as well. The thriving market of health care research and development is expected to exhibit a steep decline in the sales during the lockdown period owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing units, acute shortage in the supply of raw materials and absence of potential manpower. It can be deduced from the current situations brought about by the pandemic that the production, and supply chain activities have experienced minor hurdles. However, the market is projected to gradually recover post-COVID-19, which will present attractive opportunities for sales across various regions of the world in the following years.

The team of analysts at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Key Players

Key companies operational in infectious diseases testing market are Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., and DiaSorin. These companies are majorly focusing on getting approval for the commercialiation of their novel product launch. Recently, in 2015, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has got approval from US FDA for its BioPlex 2200 HIV Ag-Ab assay, which is used for HIV antigens and HIV antibodies.

Segmentation

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented based on, test type, techniques, application, and end users.

Based on test type, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Laboratory tests

Blood test

Urine test

Spinal tap

Throat swabs

Stool test

Imaging test

X-ray

Computed tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Biopsies

Based on techniques, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Conventional techniques

Gram-stain

Pathogen culturing

Biochemical techniques

ELISA

Enzyme immunoassay

Agglutination

Molecular techniques

PCR

Nucleic acid sequence based amplification

Based on condition, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Bacterial Infection

Viral Infection

CNS infections

Cardiovascular infection

Fungal infection

GI infections

Sexually transmitted disease

Other

Based on end use, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic and medical institutes

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals and Surgical centers

Ambulatory clinics

Home healthcare

