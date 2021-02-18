Induced Pluripotent Market Set to Grow Massively by 2021-2027 with Competitive Players- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Astellas Pharma

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research international studies. The research report, titled “Induced Pluripotent Market 2021” identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels and opportunities in the market for Induced Pluripotent industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get know how of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. Furthermore, businesses can utilize the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. A reliable global Induced Pluripotent report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Global induced pluripotent market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments requiring the development of modern technologically advanced therapeutic options.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Induced pluripotent are a specialized form of stem cells that are extracted from either skin or blood cells, and are then modified into the pluripotent form which gives them the capability of being used for the treatment where any different kind of human cells are required. In the pluripotent form, they can be modified to any kind of cell form that is utilized for the treatment of different diseases/disorders.

Market Drivers

Rise in the expenditure incurred by various private and government sources on R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of understanding and awareness regarding the composition of the iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell) has resulted in a rise of demand of the product from various end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these cells for the creation of customized tissues and helping in understanding of human development; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Complications and large costs associated with the development and manufacturing of these products are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Chances of health risks due to the acceptance of these products in the recipient’s body along with lack of efficiency in the process are factors restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation Of Induced Pluripotent Market:

Global Induced Pluripotent Market, By Product

Cell Culture

Differentiation

Reprogramming

Engineering

Cell Analysis

Others

Global Induced Pluripotent Market, By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

Stem Cell Bio-Banking

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Induced Pluripotent Market Share Analysis

Global induced pluripotent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of induced pluripotent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the induced pluripotent market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.

In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.

Geographical Coverage of Induced Pluripotent Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Induced Pluripotent in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

