India Payment Gateway Market 2021 Competitive Insights – PayU, Paytm, Razorpay Software Private Limited, PayPal India Private Limited

The India Payment Gateway Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Indian payment gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2021 to 2026).

India Payment Gateway market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including PayU, Paytm, Razorpay Software Private Limited, PayPal India Private Limited, CCAvenue, BillDesk, Instamojo Technologies Private Limited, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Paytm Payments Bank partnered with Mastercard to issue virtual and physical debit cards. The deal will see the Paytm Payments Bank beta customers issued with cards in an initial rollout, followed by its entire user base in short order.

– February 2020 – Whatsapp is planning to launch its payment gateway Whatsapp Pay in India in a phased manner as the company has got a nod from the National Payments Corporation of India for the same. The rollout will allow the messaging app to grow its payment services using the government’s UPI scheme.

Key Market Trends:

Growing E-Commerce Transactions to Drive Market Growth

– The rise in e-commerce transactions is increasing the adoption of various payment gateways in India. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian e-commerce industry has been on an upward growth trajectory and is expected to surpass the United States to become the second-largest e-commerce market in the world by 2034. The e-commerce market is expected to reach USD 64 billion by 2020 and USD 200 billion by 2026.

– Various government regulations are boosting the e-commerce industry in the country. In India, 100% FDI is permitted in B2B e-commerce. As per new guidelines on FDI in e-commerce, 100% FDI under automatic route is permitted in the marketplace model of e-commerce.

Favourable Government Initiatives and Regulatory Standards to Boost the Market Growth

– The RBI’s March 2020 guidelines on Payment Aggregators (PAs) and Payment Gateways (PGs) are crucial to drive the growth of payment gateways in India. The new guidelines besides protecting customer funds (as per the RBI’s 2009 Directions for Electronic Payment Transactions involving Intermediaries), also express recognition of PAs as authorized entities and grant flexibility and control with operations and funds management.

– Under the new norms of RBI, for the escrow account, neither loans nor earning interest is permissible. The PA’s operations will constitute designated payment systems. Interest can be earned over a core portion, computed on the basis of the average daily outstanding balance and transferred to a separate account, thus creating a new avenue of income for the PA.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

