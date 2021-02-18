India LED Lighting Market Global Outlook to 2026: Increasing Adoption of Smart Technologies

Global “India LED Lighting Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the India LED Lighting market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the India LED Lighting industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Indian LED Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global India LED Lighting Market are MIC Electronics Ltd, Philips Electronics India Ltd, Osram India Pvt. Ltd, Havells India Ltd, InstaPower Ltd. Baja Electricals Ltd, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Surya Roshni Ltd, Abby Lighting & Switchgear Ltd and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adopting of Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions

– The LED lighting market is significantly influenced by the growing focus on the well being of the environment. Over the years, energy conservation is considered to be one of the most prioritized implementation programs, and the adoption of LED lighting significantly contribute to conserving energy.

– The government of India has implemented effective energy efficiency programs in these recent past years, which are focused on creating an energy service market. The government has initiated the use of bulk procurement of LED lights that have helped the country in accelerating energy saving.

– In January 2020, the Indian Ministry of India mentioned that the country had installed over 361.3 million LED bulbs distributed across the country and 10.3 million smart LED streetlights were installed under the UJALA and LED Street Lighting National Program, which is estimated to save energy of over 6.97 billion kWh/year. International Energy Agency (IEA) has also welcomed this progress and stated that the country had considered it as an opportunity for the central and state government to gain energy efficiency implementation across the public sector.

– Moreover, according to the latest publication by the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, over 72% of the homes in India have received electric connections. In addition to this, the report has also estimated that more than 94% of the villages in India will have access to power by the end of 2020. This is further expected to drive the demand for residential LED lightings in the country.

Outdoor Application is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Out of the total electricity generated in the country, a significant part of it is consumed for the illumination purpose. Hence, over the years, the country is more focused on adopting energy-efficient lighting solutions. The government of India is also taking initiatives, such as Smart Cities or National LED Program. This is expected to create more demand for LED lightings for outdoor applications in the country. Bhopal Smart City project is one of the instances, where more than 21,000 LED street lights are installed. The segment is expected to grow in full swing due to the continuous infrastructural expansions, such as roads, airports, metro, and railways.

– Under the Street Lighting National Program (SLNP), more than one million out of three million street lights are installed across the cities as of January 2020. The project is aimed at generating annual energy savings of 6.71 billion kWh, and a corresponding reduction of 4.63 million tons of CO emission. Additionally, by March 2020, SNLP has planned to replace over replace 1.34 crore conventional streetlights in India with smart LEDs.

– Moreover, according to a report released by the Minister of Urban and Housing Affairs, India, 148 projects have been completed until January 2020, under India’s Smart Cities Mission. Besides this, 407 projects have already been initiated, and another 237 projects are in the tendering stage.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the India LED Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. India LED Lighting industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

