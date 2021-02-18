HVAC Software Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Manufacturers and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

HVAC software is a type of field service management solution designed and developed specifically to handle HVAC contractors’ requirement and workflow. The HVAC software allows tracking all types of data required by the field technicians to perform their operations effectively. Some of the key features of the solution include scheduling and routing, customer management, invoicing and payment, inventory management, and others. The HVAC software can be accessed from laptops, smartphones, and tablets as it is intended for use in the field.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The HVAC software market is experiencing significant growth owing to the growing deployment of HVAC systems for commercial and industrial applications. However, the lack of adoption of HVAC software in underdeveloped and certain developing countries is hampering the growth of the HVAC software market. Meanwhile, the growing need for optimization of overall operations is anticipated to propel the HVAC software market in forth coming future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “HVAC Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HVAC software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end user, and geography. The global HVAC software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HVAC software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the HVAC software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HVAC software market is segmented on the basis of deployment and enterprise size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as with on premise and cloud. Similarly, on the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as below SMEs and large enterprises.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HVAC software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The HVAC software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HVAC software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HVAC software market in these regions

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the HVAC software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from HVAC software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for HVAC software market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the HVAC software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key HVAC software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Codefied Inc.

Dataforma Inc.

Fergus Software Limited

FieldEdge

GorillaDesk

Jobber

mHelpDesk

Service Fusion

ServiceM8

ServiceTitan, Inc.

