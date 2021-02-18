HVAC Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is being driven by increasing government initiatives for the adoption of such equipment and the expanding construction industry across the world. The market, which valued at $240.8 billion in 2019, is projected to progress to $367.5 billion in 2030, at a 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

HVAC systems provide cooling, ventilation, and heating, either individually or as all-in-one equipment. Ventilation, cooling, and air conditioning are the three market categories under the HVAC type segment. In 2018, the market was dominated by cooling systems, in terms of sales volume as well as revenue, owing to the rising global temperatures and increasing disposable income, both of which pushed AC sales.

This category is also predicted to observe the highest value and sales volume CAGRs in the HVAC market during the forecast period. Additionally, the governments in various nations are taking initiatives to support HVAC equipment installation. With the increasing concerns on climate change as a result of fossil fuel burning, to produce electricity among other purposes, the demand for energy-efficient appliances, including HVAC systems, is growing.

