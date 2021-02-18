How is Booming Life Sciences Sector Contributing to Growth of Embolotherapy Market?

The global embolotherapy market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024). More than 840,000 new liver cancer cases were diagnosed around the world in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Similarly, other severe diseases, such as kidney cancer, aneurysms, and varicose veins, are also increasing in prevalence due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcohol abuse. The treatment or management of many such issues requires deliberately blocking the blood vessels to reduce the risk of bleeding or hemorrhage or to starve the tumor of blood, by inserting a balloon.

Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders, the embolotherapy market is predicted to grow at an 8.0% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period), to reach $4.8 billion in 2024 from $3.0 billion in 2018. In normal but life-threatening situations, a blood clot or mass breaks off from a part of the body and travels through the artery, thereby stopping the blood flow. But, because the same is now being done for managing a disease, the process is known as embolotherapy, meaning treatment by creating an embolus.

Presently, North America witnesses the highest number of such procedures, as the incidence of various diseases which require these is rising in the continent. Moreover, the continent has the most advanced healthcare infrastructure in the world, and several improved embolic agents are being launched by biopharmaceutical companies. In the coming years, the most rapid embolotherapy market growth would be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC), on account of the expansion in the pool of patients with advanced-stage cancers and rising expenditure on healthcare, which is leading to improvements in the medical infrastructure in the region.

