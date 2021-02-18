Hospital Gowns Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global hospital gowns market was size accounted for around USD 3 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Hospital Gowns Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Hospital Gowns market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Hospital Gowns Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Hospital Gowns industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Hospital Gowns market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Hospital Gowns Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The global hospital gowns market is segmented on the basis of gown type, risk type, usability, and geography. By gown type, the segment is classified into patient gown, surgical gown, and non-surgical gown. The surgical gown segment is dominated by the market in 2019 and valued at over 50% of the market share in terms of revenue. Growing cases of HAIs and the rising number of surgical procedure is projected to drive the segment over the forecast period. In contrast, the patient gown is accounted for the fastest-growing segment in upcoming years.
The Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation:
By Gown Type:
- Surgical Gowns
- Non-Surgical Gowns
- Patient Gowns
By Risk Type:
- Minimal
- Low
- Moderate
- High
By Usability:
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Standard Textile Co. Inc.
- Angelica Corporation
- AmeriPride Services Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- 3M
- Atlas Infiniti
- Bellcross Industries Pvt Ltd.
Key Questions Answered by Hospital Gowns Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
