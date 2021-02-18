Hospital Gowns Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Hospital Gowns Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Hospital Gowns market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Hospital Gowns Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Hospital Gowns industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Hospital Gowns market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Hospital Gowns Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global hospital gowns market is segmented on the basis of gown type, risk type, usability, and geography. By gown type, the segment is classified into patient gown, surgical gown, and non-surgical gown. The surgical gown segment is dominated by the market in 2019 and valued at over 50% of the market share in terms of revenue. Growing cases of HAIs and the rising number of surgical procedure is projected to drive the segment over the forecast period. In contrast, the patient gown is accounted for the fastest-growing segment in upcoming years.

The Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation:

By Gown Type:

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

By Risk Type:

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

By Usability:

Reusable

Disposable

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Medline Industries Inc.

Standard Textile Co. Inc.

Angelica Corporation

AmeriPride Services Inc.

Cardinal Health

3M

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries Pvt Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by Hospital Gowns Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

