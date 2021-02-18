Hemp-based Foods Market 2021 Latest Trends and Developments – Agropro, Nutiva,Compass Group Management, Canopy Growth

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research international studies. The research report, titled “Hemp-based Foods Market 2021” identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels and opportunities in the market for Hemp-based Foods industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get know how of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. Furthermore, businesses can utilize the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. A reliable global Hemp-based Foods report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Hemp-based foods market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of hemp will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Surging preferences of the people regarding the consumption of hemp based food, increasing occurrences of celiac diseases, growing number of vegan population across the globe, rising health consciousness among the people are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the hemp-based foods market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing food and beverages industry will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the hemp-based foods market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation Of Hemp-based Foods Market:

By Product Type (Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket Stores, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Hemp-based Foods Market Share Analysis

Hemp-based foods market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hemp-based foods market.

The major players covered in the hemp-based foods market report are Agropro, Nutiva Inc., Compass Group Management LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Hempco Inc., CANADA HEMPFOODS LTD., Elixinol., Cool Hemp, Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd, Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co., Ltd., Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Elixinol Global Limited, NAVITAS ORGANICS, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Hemp-based Foods Market Scope and Market Size

Hemp-based foods market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, hemp-based foods market is segmented into hemp seed oil, hemp protein powder, whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, others.

Hemp-based foods market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into supermarket stores, convenience stores, hypermarket stores, and others.

Geographical Coverage of Hemp-based Foods Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hemp-based Foods in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

