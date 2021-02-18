Healthcare E-Commerce Market: Approval of E-Commerce Platforms by Medical Professionals is expected to drive the market

Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market: Overview

The demand within the global healthcare e-commerce market is growing on back of continuous advancements in the e-commerce industry and online sales of medication. As consumers turn toward the internet for their healthcare needs, e-commerce vendors have introduced a new segment for healthcare. The healthcare e-commerce market is tending towards maturity, and several healthcare products are being dispelled via e-commerce channels. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues in the global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to grow in the years to follow.

Investments in the e-commerce industry have trickled down to the online sales of healthcare products. The lucrative opportunities floating in the global healthcare e-commerce market have prompted renowned venture capitalists to put large bets on the market. This trend has given a strong push to the growth graph of the vendors operating in the global healthcare e-commerce market. The next decade is expected to unravel new opportunities for online sellers in the healthcare market. This projection is based on the development of a robust system of checks for online healthcare products.

The healthcare industry has become a multifaceted domain wherein sales and procurement are done via multiple channels. Online sales channels have become the most popular option amongst consumers, and this trend has aided the growth of the global healthcare e-commerce market.

A report added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global healthcare e-commerce market offers an in-depth scrutiny of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, and imminent investment pockets. The market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, and region. Based on the type of product, the demand for pharmaceutical drugs has been on a rise across online sales channels.

Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market: Notable Developments

The global healthcare e-commerce market has undergone multiple developments over the recent past. Some of these developments and strategic moves have been listed below:

Amazon has disrupted the healthcare e-commerce market by introducing several new products and platforms within healthcare. The company launched Amazon Comprehend Medical, a platform that helps in aggregating patients’ records using machine learning. This strategy has helped Amazon in establishing near monopoly in the global healthcare e-commerce market.

In 2018, Amazon acquired PillPack, an established online pharmacy that specialized in delivering prescribed medications to customers. This strategy is suggestive of Amazon’s intent to consolidating its positions by garnering competitive gains.

Other notable vendors in the global healthcare e-commerce market are Exactcare Pharmacy, eBay Inc., CVS Health, McCabes Pharmacy, and Alibaba Group.

