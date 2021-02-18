Handicrafts Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demand 2020-2026: Asian Handicrafts, Fakih, Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corp. (HHEC)

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Handicrafts Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Global Major Players in Handicrafts Market are:

Asian Handicrafts, Fakih, Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corp. (HHEC), Minhou Minxing Weaving, NGOC Dong, Oriental Handicraft, and Other.

Market Insights:

The growth in international and domestic tourism is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Japan’s government has introduced several campaigns to increase the country’s tourism. The resultant rise in the number of tourists has led to an increase in the sales of handicraft items in Japan. The rise in tourism has fueled the demand for cultural goods, uncommon souvenirs, and indigenous art.

The Americas dominated the handicrafts market during 2014 with a market share of 38%. The US is the largest revenue contributor in this region. The high demand for home accessories, jewelry, and other fashion accessories such as handbags and belts is driving the market growth in this region.

Most important types of Handicrafts covered in this report are:

Woodware

Artmetal Ware

Handprinted Textile and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewellery

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Handicrafts market covered in this report are:

Discount Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Catalogue Retailer

Internet Retailer

Independent Retailer

Other

