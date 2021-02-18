Global Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market: Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Global Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market: Overview

Viral RNA extraction kit refers to an important indicator for the purpose of separation of trace amounts of viral RNA from given samples together with body fluids, plasma, serum, and blood. In addition, the kits make an offering of high quality outcome of viral Ribonucleic acid (RNA) for the purpose of downstream utilization in various applications, such as alternative PCR-based assays, microarrays, and RT-PCR. These kits are ready to use and are found in a wide variety of formats, such as multi-well, magnetic-based, and spin column for the purpose of better and higher output abilities. Few of the kits make an offering of synchronal assortment of Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). All these factors are estimated to foster growth of the global viral RNA extraction kit market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Manufacturers of biopharmaceutical remain at the forefront of human reaction toward the ongoing pandemic, Covid-19. A large number of leading biotech companies has found themselves in the midst of a race to come up with a vaccine for Covid-19. Prevalence of ongoing pandemic, Covid-19, is likely to foster growth of the global viral RNA extraction kit market in the years to come.

The global viral RNA extraction kit market has been classified based on six significant parameters, which are product type, type, method, indication, end user, and region. Such segmentation offers better insight into the market.

Global Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market: Key Trends

The global viral RNA extraction kit market is characterized by the prevalence of the following challenges, market drivers, and promising opportunities.

A Surge in Cases of Various Diseases is Expected to Accentuate Demand in the Market

Augmented research and development activities, elevated mechanization, and immense progress made in the technology in the process of extraction is likely to propel growth of the global viral RNA extraction kit market in the years to come. In addition to that, there has been an augmented demand for various user-friendly products, which is likely to augur well for the market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

A surge in the cases of various diseases, such as genetic disorders, cancer, dermatological diseases, and infectious diseases has resulted in the increased demand for extraction of viral RNA process in the field of molecular diagnostics. This factor offers immense opportunity for the growth of the global viral RNA extraction kit market over the tenure of projection, from 2020 to 2030.

On the other hand, considerably low level penetration of product and dearth of awareness amongst the people in the under-developed market is likely to limit the growth of the global viral RNA extraction kit market in the years to come.

Global Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, the global viral RNA extraction kit market is likely to be dominated by the North America region. Increased support from the government, technological advancements, and significant R&D defrayal in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are likely to emerge as important factors for the growth of the North America market in the near future.

Global Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market: Notable Developments

The global viral RNA extraction kit market has experienced some path-breaking, important developments over the last few years.

In May 2020, India-based Agappe Diagnostics Ltd and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) developed and made commercial launch of Agappe Chitra Magna, a RNA extraction kit that is based on magnetic nanoparticles.

Some of the leading companies in the global viral RNA extraction kit market are mentioned below:

Danaher Corporation

3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

New England Biolabs

