Global Video Telemedicine Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis 2020-2026 || Leading Players –Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed

Global video telemedicine market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising aging population and increasing demand for healthcare services are the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video telemedicine market are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Lifesize, Inc, Redox, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, American Well announced the launch of their new American Well 760 Cart which has the ability to bring the specialist virtually on site. They are very useful in telepsychiatry and telestroke cases. This new cart will include high performance camera, touch panel controls and Cisco Plus Codec. This will help the company to provide better treatment and provide better care.

In August 2015, Government along with Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of their new telemedicine initiative Sehat which is specially designed for the people in rural areas so that they can seek help from the doctor online and will be able to order generic drugs. This will help them to provide better treatment to the patient and increase the sales of generic drugs.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of white coat syndrome will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in video telemedicine will also act as a driver for this market

Rising adoption of mobiles, smartphones and other smart devices in healthcare industry will also propel market

Increasing geriatric and disabled population will also drive the market

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Lack of proper infrastructure will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about video telemedicine among population will also act as a restrain for the market

Insights of Video Telemedicine Study

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Segmentation: Global Video Telemedicine Market

By Communication Technology

3G GSM CDMA Others

4G LTE WiMax Others

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Broadband ISDN

By Application

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Oncology

Radiology

Pathology

Gynecology

Dentistry

By Deployment

Cloud- Based Video Conferencing

On- Premise Video Conferencing

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End- Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Services

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

