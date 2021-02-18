Global Urticaria Drugs Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of +10% from 2021 to 2027 with top key players Meiji Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and JDP Therapeutics.

The Global Urticaria drugs market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of +10% from 2021 to 2027.

Urticaria, also known as hives, is an outbreak of swollen, pale red bumps or plaques on the skin that appear suddenly either as a result of the body’s reaction to certain allergens, or for unknown reasons.

Urticaria typically remits after 1-5 years, though 10-20% of cases may last 5-10 years and some can persist for up to 50 years. Patients with severe Urticaria at diagnosis usually experience longer durations. In our population, 61% of patients presented the disease for over five years.

Urticaria occurs when a trigger causes high levels of histamine and other chemical messengers to be released in the skin. These substances cause the blood vessels in the affected area of skin to open up and become leaky.

Key market players are Meiji Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and JDP Therapeutics

Segmentation is as follows:

Based on the Type:

Antihistamines

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Sulfones and Biologics

Based on the Application:

Acute Urticaria

Chronic Urticaria

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Urticaria drugs market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

