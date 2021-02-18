Global Smart Contact Lens Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026||Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Nanomix, Murata Manufacturing, Atmel, Banner Engineering

The Global Smart Contact Lens Market is expected to reach USD 10.78 billion by 2025, from USD 4.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Linear Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, InvenSense, Knowles, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Nanomix, Murata Manufacturing, Atmel, Banner Engineering, ams, Rockwell Automation, TOWA, and Panasonic among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in adoption of wearable medical devices.

Increase awareness towards diabetes and related side effects

Rising geriatric population

Increase in research and development in the field of contact lenses.

Expensive device.

Allergic reactions to some patients

Unawareness regarding the use of smart devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Contact Lens Market

The global smart contact lens market is segmented based on application, end users and geographical segments.

Based on application the market is segmented into continuous glucose monitoring and intraocular pressure monitoring.

On the basis of end users, the market is further segmented into Hospital & Clinics, Home Care Settings and others.

Based on geography the global smart contact lens market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Smart Contact Lens Market

8 Smart Contact Lens Market, By Service

9 Smart Contact Lens Market, By Deployment Type

10 Smart Contact Lens Market, By Organization Size

11 Smart Contact Lens Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Market Insights in the Report

