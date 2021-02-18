Global Skin Tightening Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L., Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited

The persuasive Skin Tightening market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions. Once the consumer behavior, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. Such first-rate Skin Tightening market report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.

Global skin tightening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are BTL, Merz Pharma, ALLERGAN, BISON MEDICAL, Pollogen, BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L., Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Fotona, ThermiGen, LLC, Hologic, Inc, EINSMED Co. Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Segmentation: Global Skin Tightening Market

Global skin tightening market is segmented into six notable segments such as product type, portability, treatment type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented radio frequency skin tightening, laser skin tightening, and ultrasound skin tightening (ultherapy). In October 2017, Solta Medical (division of Baush Health) received FDA approval for Thermage FLX system for non-invasively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By this product approval the company enhanced its product portfolio.

On the basis of portability, the market is segmented into portable, standalone. In January 2018, Cutera, Inc. launched a new commercial organization which can support the company’s consumable products for procedures performed in physicians’ practices. It was a strategic goal for the company to enhance their business in market by supporting people.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into non-invasive, minimally invasive. In March 2016, Alma Lasers announced the launch of Accent Prime for the treatment of body contouring and skin tightening. With this launch the company increased its product portfolio which ultimately helped in increasing revenue.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into reduce wrinkles, face lifting, body lifting, anti-aging, others. In March 2016, Cutera announced that it has received clearance for its Enlighten picoseconds laser platform from Japan’s medical device regulatory authority, the ministry of health, labour and welfare.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders, retail. In February 2018, Venus Concept Ltd. acquired NeoGraft Solutions, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition helped in broadening company’s (Venus Concept Ltd) current customer base and product portfolio.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, beauty salon and cosmetic centres, homecare. In August 2018, Venus Concept Ltd. launched a new Advanced Connectivity Module (ACM) Revenue Share Program which was powered by Venus Connect smart technology. This was launched in U.S. and Canada which provided guidance to customers related to aesthetics.



Some of the factors which are responsible for the growth of skin tightening market in the forecast period of 2019-2026:

Increasing demand for the non-invasive skin tightening techniques: Skin tightening is a procedure which is specially performed to improve the skin by decreasing the fine lines and loose skin. There is increasing demand for the non- invasive skin tightening techniques such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser. They have the ability offer good results and also offer comfort to the users. As they also need any incision on the skin which is also driving this technique in the market.

Skin tightening is a procedure which is specially performed to improve the skin by decreasing the fine lines and loose skin. There is increasing demand for the non- invasive skin tightening techniques such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser. They have the ability offer good results and also offer comfort to the users. As they also need any incision on the skin which is also driving this technique in the market. Growing demand for skin tightening: There is increase in the demand for skin tightening because of rising self-consciousness among population. Growth in aging population and increasing their interest to look young is another factor which is also enhancing the skin tightening. Patients dealing with their moderate to severe laxity of the skin favor the treatment of skin tightening.

Key Pointers Covered in the Skin Tightening Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Key Reasons to Purchase Skin tightening Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Skin tightening and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Skin tightening production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Skin tightening and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Skin tightening.

