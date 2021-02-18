Global Remdesivir Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2028||Zydus Cadila., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Remdesivir market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 9,925.61 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 27.46% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the remdesivir market report are Gilead Sciences, Inc., BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Saptagir Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Mylan N.V., Hovione, Syngene, EVA PHARM, Zydus Cadila., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hetero, Everest Organics Limited, PI & PI BOITECH INC, Cipla Inc., and Jubilant Life Sciences Limited among other domestic and global players.

Global Remdesivir Market Scope and Market Size

Remdesivir market is segmented on the basis of dosage, patient type, form, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of dosage, the remdesivir market is segmented into 2.5mg, 5mg, 100mg and 200mg .

Based on patient type, the remdesivir market is segmented into adult, pediatric and geriatric.

On the basis of form, the remdesivir market is segmented into lyophilized powder and concentrated solution.

lyophilized powder and concentrated solution. Based on application, the remdesivir market is segmented into ebola, SARS-COV, MERS-COV and COVID-19. COVID-19 has further been segmented into invasive mechanical ventilation and non-Invasive mechanical ventilation.

ebola, SARS-COV, MERS-COV and COVID-19. COVID-19 has further been segmented into invasive mechanical ventilation and non-Invasive mechanical ventilation. The end users segment of the remdesivir market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacy and drug stores and online pharmacies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Remdesivir Market

8 Remdesivir Market, By Service

9 Remdesivir Market, By Deployment Type

10 Remdesivir Market, By Organization Size

11 Remdesivir Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

