Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market 100 Company Profile Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, End Users, Share and Forecasts to 2026

The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2026. POC testing appears to be headed for a bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care. POCT or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Over the years, the increasing introduction of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments has resulted in the migration of POC testing from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments including the workplace, home, disaster care and most recently, convenience clinics. Furthermore, growing awareness about early disease diagnosis and prevention has stimulated the demand of point of care testing for detection of cancer and infectious disease at early stages. Rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in developing countries such as India and China have stimulated demand for point of care testing services. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million people aged between 20-79 years had diabetes in 2019 globally. This number is estimated to reach 700 million by 2045. Hence, growing infectious diseases and chronic conditions will enhance the point of care testing market in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Point of Care Testing Market

The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected over 92 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 1,974,201 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of January 13, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. While people are being advised to stay indoors, healthcare professionals and researchers have registered a state of urgency. In this scenario, the point-of-care diagnostics forms the crux of increased testing. Manufacturers in the point-of-care testing market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the point-of-care diagnostics market. Development and production in maximum numbers is the need of the hour. Therefore, quick FDA approvals are proving to be the cherry on the cake for the growth of the point-of-care testing market.

By Diagnostics Segment – Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

Based on diagnostics segment, the point of care testing market is dominated by blood glucose testing segment. Increasing prevalence of diabetes in developing as well as developed economies and the rising inclination of patients towards home testing is the major driver that will drive segmental growth over the forecast timeframe. Cardiac marker segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, increasing purchasing power, rise in the geriatric population, associated with high susceptibility to chronic diseases related to cardiac disorders, and economical diagnosis of chronic diseases in rural areas is expected to drive the market for cardiac markers. The goal of POC infectious disease testing is to detect pathogens in humans and determine a course of antimicrobial treatment that is most appropriate for the patient. Blood Coagulation and Clinical Chemistry segment is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Mode – Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

On the basis of mode, the point of care testing market is dominated by OTC-based testing segment. OTC tests do not require dedicated space as clinical laboratory, and even their turn around time is quick. The Prescription based testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By End Users – Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

Based on end users, the point of care testing market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Home Care and Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities. Hospitals held majority of the point of care testing market, followed by Clinics. Increase in prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases that require proper monitoring and prefer minimally invasive procedures are carried out in hospitals and clinics. The home care segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period driven by increasing preference for home and remote monitoring and rising demand for rapid tests among home care users.

By Region – Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

The point of care testing market, by region, is dominated by North America and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, which need portable and rapid diagnosis, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives to support the adoption of POCT in this region. Europe held second highest share of the point of care testing market. Asia-Pacific point of care testing market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period driven by growing geriatric population base, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare and the introduction of new products enabled with advanced technologies.

Global Point of Care Testing Market – 100 Company Profiles

