Global Pleated Filters Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | 3M, National Filter Media, Airex Filter Corporation, Columbus Industries Inc

Pleated filters market will reach at a USD 15.22 billion by 2027 growing at a rate of 4.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for waste water treatment from industrial and residential segments across the globe is driving the growth of the pleated filters market.

Pleated filters are made of sheet polyesters, paper and cotton, which are then folded into plates to improve their surface area. As they allow to filter to trap airborne particles such as dirt, dust and hair (human or pets) as this can damage the blower fan of the furnace and clog the coils.

Rising environmental concerns and strict government regulations will act as growth factors for the market. Industries are purposely investing in air filtration technologies for better workplace and improved air quality, this is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Increased airborne diseases spread rapidly due to hazardous chemical substance or pollution in the environment, as pleated filters will expand due to the use of the product in air filtration device and will boost the growth of the market.

Environmental regulations from government creating further growth opportunities for pleated filters market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Fluctuating raw material prices and high operational cost will act as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of pleated filters market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The major players covered in the pleated filters market report are 3M, National Filter Media, Airex Filter Corporation, Columbus Industries Inc., Colorado Correctional Industries, The Strainrite Companies, Koch Filter, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Donaldson Company, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt, Ltd., SUEZ, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Camfil AB, DENSO Corporation, Clark Air Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Graver Technologies, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., BOLL & KIRCH Filterbau GmbH, Tex-Air Filters, Absolent Group, Clarcor Air Filtration among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe is dominating the pleated filters market due to growth in the number of polluting industries such as cement, food and beverages, cement, pharmaceuticals, metal processing and others as this will increase the use of filtration process.

Global Pleated Filters Market Scope and Segments

Pleated filters market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of product, the pleated filters market is segmented into air filter, HEPA, food and beverages filters, oil filters and others.

• Based on application, the pleated filters market is segmented into Industrial, paints and coating, chemical and petrochemicals, electronics, oil and gas, power generation, food and beverages and others.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pleated Filters Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

