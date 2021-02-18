Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Global Insights, Trends and Technology Growth 2026||FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION
Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency
Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Universal Robots, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Krones AG, Remtec Automation, LLC and Robert Bosch GmbH.
Pharmaceutical Assistance
Pharmaceutical firms tend to work on viral vaccinations or therapies and automation businesses have developed electronic tools to further simplify manual and replicate processes over the years. The robotics firms also provide options for businesses seeking to combat the COVID-19 virus.
The two new modular, ready-for-assay workstations, focused on the Microlab STARlet liquid handling system, were announced recently by Hamilton Group. The latest technologies will help render the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that triggers the current COVID-19 quick and highly effective diagnostics, and research-based testing, said the firm.
The MagEx STARlet allows the extraction of biological samples from high-performance RNA-based magnetic beads, the PCR Prep STARlet workstation is pre-configured and eligible for sample deployment utilizing recent protocols from the centers.
Furthermore, the robotics designed by businesses is actually being employed in the war against coronavirus. ABB robots can be seen in this ABC news story to help a medical laboratory with the development of COVID-19 research kits.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market
- Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry.
Market Restraints:
- Increasing investment cost is restraining market.
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another major factor restraining the growth.
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Development and Acquisitions in 2019
- In June 2019, the Pharmagest Group declares the adjournment of the attainment of its assets stake in Pharmathek. This business will encourage the Pharmagest Group’s holdings of drugstore automation solutions and businesses strengthen its place in Europe and stimulate its expansion in Italy. Pharmathek, an Italian company, is specialized in designing, developing and installing automated warehouses for pharmacies.
Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market
- By Type
- Traditional Robots
- Articulated Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Delta/Parallel Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Other Robots
- Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots
- Traditional Robots
- By Applications
- Picking and Packaging
- Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs
- Laboratory Applications
- By End- User
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Research laboratories
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
