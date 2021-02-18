Global Pen Injectors Market Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2028

Pen injectors market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 58.35 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the pen injectors market report are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ypsomed, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, BD, Owen Mumford, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., SHL Group, Copernicus, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Trividia Health Inc., Pikdare S.r.l., ARKRAY Inc., and GlucoMe are among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Pen injectors market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for pen injectors market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pen injectors market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN PEN INJECTORS MARKET

Increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population

According to International Diabetes Federation in 2017, an estimated number of 426 million of population aged between 20-79 years were suffering from diabetes. This number is projected to rise up to around 628 million by 2045. This share of population was led by Western Pacific region with around 159 million of people suffering from diabetes in the region. The second largest prevalence of diabetes can be found in South-East Asia with around 82 million of people suffering from diabetes.

This high prevalence of diabetes and growing number of population suffering from the disease is a positive driver for the market growth as one of the major applications for pen injectors is injecting of insulin for the control of levels of diabetes in the body.

Pen Injectors Market Scope and Market Size

Pen injectors market is segmented on the basis of type, dosage, end users, and therapy. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the pen injectors market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

Based on dosage, the pen injectors market is segmented into fixed and variable.

Based on end users, the pen injectors market is segmented into home care and hospitals & clinics.

Based on therapy, the pen injectors market is segmented into diabetes, anaphylaxis, growth hormone therapy, fertility, arthritis, osteoporosis and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Pen Injectors Market

8 Pen Injectors Market, By Service

9 Pen Injectors Market, By Deployment Type

10 Pen Injectors Market, By Organization Size

11 Pen Injectors Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

