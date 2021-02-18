Global Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

TMR’s report on the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market.

Global Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Since OTC deficiency is a rare X-linked genetic disorder, companies in the ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market are under pressure to increase the availability of drugs amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Messenger RNA drug developer Arcturus Therapeutics has not only received the FDA’s (Food & Drug Association) approval for clinical trials of ARCT-810, an investigational treatment for OTC deficiency, but is also testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Thus, companies in the ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market are tapping revenue opportunities by innovating in COVID-19 vaccines.

The ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market is projected to reach ~US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2030. However, limited consensus regarding long-term management approaches for OTC deficiency is potentially inhibiting market growth. Hence, pharmaceutical companies are introducing efficacious dietary supplements to keep ammonia levels in the blood under control. On the other hand, nitrogen scavenger therapy is being highly publicized to ensure long-term UCD management and to minimize the nitrogen load.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment market.

Key Players of Global Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market:

The ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market

Key players analyzed in the ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market report are –

Abbott

Nutricia (Danone Group)

Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser)

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Nestlé

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics

