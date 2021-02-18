Global Off the Road Tire Market Forecast to 2027 – Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Interco Tire, JK TYRE and INDUSTRIES LTD, Michelin, NORTEC, OTR Wheel Engineering

The off the road tire support greater traction in unpaved surfaces with loose dirt, mud, gravel, or sand. The tire is integrated with deep tread patterns that help in the vehicle traction in off-road conditions or high terrains. The off-road tire includes tire casing, tire tread, inner liner, and sidewall, which play an important role in product design and quality. The growing competition and swift developments in technology to cope with rising farm mechanization and increasing construction activities are major factors that aid market

The report also includes the profiles of key off the road tire market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Interco Tire

JK TYRE and INDUSTRIES LTD

Michelin

NORTEC

OTR Wheel Engineering, Inc.

OTRTires.com

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Global Off the Road Tire Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type (Mining, Agricultural Vehicle, Construction and Industrial Equipment, Others); Construction Type (Radial, Bias, Belted Bias); Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM) and Geography

The rising construction activities, industrial development, and the growth in demand for fuel-efficient technologies drive off the road tire market. However, the high manufacturing cost may restrain the development of the off the road tire market. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to witness massive demand for off the road tire during the

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Off the Road Tire Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off the road tire market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of off the road tire market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, construction type, distribution channel, and geography. The global off the road tire market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off the road tire market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the off the road tire market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global off the road tire market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, construction type, and distribution channel. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as mining, agricultural vehicle, construction and industrial equipment, and others. On the basis of construction type, the market is segmented radial, bias, and belted bias. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as aftermarket and OEM.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global off the road tire market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The off the road tire market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

