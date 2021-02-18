Global Medical Automation Market 2020 Business Outlook with Pandemic Scenario Analysis and Forecast 2027||Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Medtronic,

Tecan Trading AG,

Intuitive Surgical.,

Stryker

Danaher

Swisslog Holding AG

Parata Systems

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Omnicell, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Segmentation:Global Medical Automation Market

Split By Application

(Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training),

Split By End- Users

(Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others),

Split By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Medical Automation Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors which will affect the growth of this market.

Some of the factors such as strict regulatory procedure delays product launches and implementation of high tax on medical devices is the factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

