Global Gas Equipment Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026||Donaldson Company, Inc., Colfax Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, John Wood Group PLC, Air Liquide

Global gas equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Rexarc International, Inc., Hannay Reels Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Colfax Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, John Wood Group PLC, Air Liquide, Messer Group GmbH, GCE Group, Camfil, Linde, Johnson Thermal Systems, GDS Inc., Aerzen, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, ENOTEC, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., LP-Gas Equipment Inc., Bry-Air, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Itron Inc. and Iwatani Corporation.

Drivers: Global Gas Equipment Market

Growing demand for smoke detectors in commercial and industrial spaces to mitigate fire hazards

Increasing demand of gas storage tanks in oil & gas industry

Restraint

Stringent safety and environmental regulations for gas equipment

Opportunity

Green building concept to boost gas equipment demand

Challenge

Gas leak occurrence due to faulty gas equipment

Product Launch

In May 2019, the business unit of Low Pressure Connectors Division Europe of Parker Hannifin namely, Transair business unit, has launched new series of products that will meet the necessary requirement of technical rooms. The addition will give ease of installation, modularity, performance and safety.

In April 2019, there was successful addition of screw compressor generation for Delta Screw. They are now available in seven different variants. These new variants were presented in a leading international trade fair named as COMVAC 2019. Such new launches will help the company to grow in the market.

Segmentation: Global Gas Equipment Market

Global gas equipment market is segmented into four notable segments which are equipment type, process, gas and end-user.

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into gas delivery systems, gas regulators, flow devices, purifiers & filters, gas generating systems, gas detection systems, cryogenic products and accessories. In May 2019, the company partnered with NERA to innovate the prediction tool for operating gas condensate systems named as hydrate blockage prediction model. This will help in removing blockages from the pipe that are accumulated within, thus blocking the passage.

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into gas generation, gas storage, gas detection and gas transportation. In March 2019, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. acquired ACP Europe SA, who is one of the largest independent businesses of Carbon dioxide in Continental Europe. This acquisition will help the company to pursue some new opportunities for industrial gas growth and to better serve existing customers

On the basis of end- gas, the market is segmented into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, oxygen, carbon dioxide and others. In October 2017, Wood Group acquired Amec Foster Wheeler. The two companies have merged their website for easy access of products that are provided by both to their customers. This acquisition will help the company to grow globally in this market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into metal fabrication, chemicals, healthcare, oil and gas, food and beverage and others. In March 2019, Purafil, a subsidiary of Filtration Group Corporation, has announced that they have completed their recent lab overhaul in order to increase their testing capabilities. This will help the company to come up with new products and would help them in giving accurate media analysis.



