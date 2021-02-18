Global Flu Vaccine Market | Industry Type, Users, End Users, Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026
Flu Vaccine
Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots, are vaccines that protect against influenza. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year as the influenza virus rapidly changes. Most provide modest to high protection against influenza; however, each year this varies. Evidence in adults over 65 years old is poor. They decrease the number of missed days of work by a half day on average. Vaccinating children may protect those around them.
The global Flu Vaccine market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Flu Vaccine by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By Ofvaccines
Fluzone/Vaxigrip
Anflu
FluMist
Fluarix
FluLaval
Fluvax/Afluria
Fluvirin
Others
By Influenza Viruses
Influenza A viruses
Influenza B viruses
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AstraZeneca
CSL Limited
GSK
Hualun Biologicalsamong
ID Biomedical Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
MedImmune, LLC
Mylan
Novartis
Pfizer
Protein Sciences Corporaton
Sanofi Pasteur
Serum Institute of India
Sinovac Biotech
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Pediatrics
Adults
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
