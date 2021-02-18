Global Ethylene Market Key Players are SABIC, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical, BASF, Repsol and NOVA Chemicals.

The global Ethylene Market in terms of Value was USD 162.50 Billion, in terms of Volume 161.05 Million Tonnes and in terms of Production Capacity xx Million Tonnes in year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading regional market share. Ethylene is a monomer derived from petrochemical, which finds several use in end-use products, including fibres, and plastics. Ethylene is used in the chemical industry, and most of it goes toward polyethylene, which is a widely used plastic containing polymer chains of ethylene units in various chain lengths. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the expansion of the food industry and high demand for polyethylene. High demand for aseptic packaging in beverage industries is driving the growth of the market. Ethylene is one of the most important organic chemicals by volume and the building block for a vast range of chemicals, from antifreeze solutions and solvents to plastics.

Among the Feedstock segment in the Ethylene Market (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane and Butane), Naphtha segment leads the market. In the petrochemical industry, naphtha is widely used to dilute heavy oils, clean metal from pipelines and manufacture high-octane gas. Along with this, it is also utilized in the production of olefins and aromatics like ethylene, propylene, benzene, and toluene. As there is a high demand for cost-effective olefin-rich fuels due to the growing population and rapid urbanization, it is driving the consumption of naphtha across the globe.

Based on Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride and Others), Polyethylene segment gains a considerable share. Polyethylene also known as polythene, is a group belonging to thermoplastic polymers, and based on its polymerization process, it can be produced for different purposes. The polyethylene market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Based on End-Use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive and Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. Ethylene finds usage in the packaging industry in the making of products such as polyethylene and ethylbenzene, among others, owing to the lightweight, strong in compression properties and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped.

The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Ethylene market. Factors such as increasing usage of polyethylene in packaging, pipes and elastic film applications drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Further, growing packaging, automotive, construction, and textile end-use industries are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific ethylene market.

