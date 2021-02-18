Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Research report 2020: Opportunity and Growth Analysis 2027||Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical

An influential Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market research report is extremely significant for the success of business endeavours. It helps to set attainable targets for business growth, sales, and latest product developments. Moreover, the report lends a hand in making well-informed market decisions about the services and develops effective strategies. With this report, it gets easy to pinpoint problems in the existing business model and meet the needs of customers and evaluate the success. With the use of report, business can understand the preferences, buying patterns and needs of the customers. The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems marketing report guides to increase profits and beat business rivals.

Electronic drug delivery systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 14,820.84 million by 2027. High prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory disorders are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Ypsomed AG, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), AptarGroup, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Canè S.p.A, Insulet Corporation, BD, Findair Sp. z o. o. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. among others

Growing Demand for Biologics is Propelling the Market Growth

Electronic drug delivery systems market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in electronic drug delivery systems industry with electronic drug delivery systems sales, impact of advancement in the electronic drug delivery systems and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the electronic drug delivery systems market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.



Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of type, component, connectivity, system type, application, end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electronic infusion pumps, electronic injection pens, electronic auto-injectors, electronic inhalers, electronic capsules, and others. Electronic infusion pumps segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides precise drug administration and most of the market players are engaged in offering infusion pumps.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, wireless communicator and antennas, micro pumps and flow regulators, drug reservoir, microcontroller and others. Sensors segment is expected to dominate the market due to high usage of sensors in electronic drug delivery systems for various purposes involving pH control, temperature control, among others.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ethernet, NB-IoT, and others. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems are Bluetooth enabled.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into battery-powered systems and rechargeable systems. Battery-powered systems segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the electronic drug delivery systems have battery driven power source in order to offer an optimum range for drug delivery.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), multiple sclerosis, growth hormone therapy, immunodeficiency disease, cardiovascular disease, thalassemia, and others. Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market due to high prevalence rate of diabetes among other chronic disease worldwide and high availability of insulin pumps by market players as compared to other electronic drug delivery systems.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, and others. Home healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the market players are designing simple electronic drug delivery devices that can be handled by elderly population and the patients for drug administration within their home.

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for electronic drug delivery systems in North America region has the highest market share in global electronic drug delivery systems market. Market leader is Merck KGaA which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 21.94% .The Company has gained outstanding sale through providing electronic drug delivery devices.

In October, 2017 Merck announced the first analysis result from easypod use in children with growth disorder which suggested the high adherence level to growth hormone. This data proves to be effective in making doctors and physicians utilize this device for drug administration which ultimately helped the company to boost its product sales.

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Development

In September 2019, Novo Nordisk and Medtronic entered into agreement in order to develop solutions to integrate insulin dosing data from Novo Nordisk smart insulin pens into continuous glucose monitoring provided by Medtronic. This collaboration helped the company to enhance its platform for electronic drug delivery system.

