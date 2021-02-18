Global Electro-Medical Equipment Market Industry Professional Market Analysis by 2020-2026||Electro Medical, Inc. Cardinal Health; Heine Optotechnik; Smith+Nephew; Boston Scientific Corporation

Global electro-medical equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of products being approved by the different authorities for this particular category of medical devices.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electro-medical equipment market are Siemens; Parker Laboratories, Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Baxter; BD; Electro Medical, Inc. Cardinal Health; Heine Optotechnik; Smith+Nephew; Boston Scientific Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Zimmer Biomet; Abbott; Stryker; Nissha Co., Ltd.; Sixtus Italia srl among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing levels of investment expenditure incurred by the authorities and different medical device manufacturers to invoke better development of electro medical devices; this factor will boost the market growth

Improved convenience and care focus resulting in high volume of R&D activities also acts as a market driver

Availability of consumer-focused medical devices and services is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the purchasing and maintenance of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications associated with the configuration of medical devices having various different features will also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that they had received the CE marking for their “WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device” for the European region. This will enable the company to offer the product to patients and clinicians throughout the region helping them solve the risks associated with stroke in patients suffering from non-valvular atrial fibrillation

In June 2018, Nissha Co., Ltd. announced that they had acquired RSS Design, LLC for their subsidiary Sequel Special Products, LLC helping extend the manufacturing capabilities by improving the designing and development expertise. This acquisition is a step towards the company’s sustainable growth

Segmentation: Global Electro-Medical Equipment Market

By Device Type

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Patient Assistive Devices

Surgical Devices

Others

By Application

Dental

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in Global Electro-Medical Equipment Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Electro-Medical Equipment in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Electro-Medical Equipment ?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Electro-Medical Equipment ?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Electro-Medical Equipment ?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Electro-Medical Equipment ? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Electro-Medical Equipment opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

