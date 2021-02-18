Global Dog Food Market Precise Outlook 2020-2027||Players-Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, ALPO, Blue Ridge Naturals, Health Extension

Dog food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The promotion of NGO’s in providing rescue shelters for the stray dogs helps in driving the growth of the dog food market.

The major players covered in the dog food market report are General Mills Inc, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, ALPO, Blue Ridge Naturals, Health Extension among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the dog food market due to the wide range of dog food products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing income and pricing with value for money.

Global Dog Food Market Scope and Market Size

Dog food market is segmented on the basis of product, pricing, ingredient, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the dog food market is segmented into dry dog food, dog treats and wet dog food.

Dog food market has also been segmented based on the pricing into premium products and mass products.

Based on ingredient, the dog food market is segmented into animal derived and plant derived.

Based on application, the dog food market is segmented into adult dog and puppy.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dog food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online and others.

