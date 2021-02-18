Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2020-2026||GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma, Inc, Deerfield, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Mylan N.V

Global cold sore treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cold sore treatment market are Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma, Inc, Deerfield, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, HETERO, Novartis AG, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of cold sore worldwide is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market

Market Restraints

Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp has launched RELEEV which contains VIRACEA, a proprietary botanical extract formulation of Echinacea extract and antiseptic Benzalkonium Chloride for the treatment of cold sores. This drug claims that it eases the pain of cold sores in just 3 to 10 minutes, relieves other symptoms within 24 hours. The launch of this drug provides a novel topical treatment and majao advances that offer complete heal of this condition

In February 2019, Squarex, reported a positive clinical results of SQX770, a topical formulation of immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester for the treatment of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses. The trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and effective in preventing cold sore outbreaks. If approved, SQX770 would be the first and only drug on the market to prevent cold sores throughout the United States.

Segmentation: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market

By Strain Type

Herpes Simplex Type 1 Virus

Herpes Simplex Type 2 Virus

By Treatment

Non pharmacological Treatment

Pharmacological Treatment

By Drugs

Antiviral Ointments Penciclovir Docosanol

Oral Antiviral Agents Acyclovir Famciclovir Valacyclovir Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

