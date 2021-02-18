Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Players, Disease Analysis, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts to 2027

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 18 Billion by 2027. Autoimmune diseases refer to a body’s abnormal immune response leading to production of antibodies that attack own cells and tissues, causing deterioration and destruction of healthy tissues. There are almost 80 types of autoimmune diseases prevailing worldwide of which multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common. Autoimmune diseases can be divided into two general groups: Organ specific, where the autoantibodies attack a specific organ, and Non-organ specific (or systemic), where the autoantibodies attack multiple organ systems. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, around 50 million Americans currently suffer from autoimmune related disorders. Moreover, the numbers are expected to escalate over the forecast period. The demand for better and precise diagnostic methods, along with the increasing prevalence, is expected to increase over the forecast period. The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected over 96.2 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 2,053,892 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of January 19, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The reactions to the COVID–19 pandemic and its effects on societies and economies around the world cannot be understated. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. The impact of COVID-19 has been positive on the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Manufacturers in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. Further, significant growth is likely to be witnessed with the proper lifting of lockdowns in several cities and resumption of import and export activities worldwide.

By Disease – Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2020.

Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

Type 1 Diabetes captured third highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2020.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth during the forecast timeframe.

Rheumatoid Arthritis captured nearly 50% share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2020, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

By Tests Type – Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of test types, Autoantibody Test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test captured second highest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2020.

The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 8% – 10% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market followed by C -reactive protein test.

Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Region – Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.

Report titled “Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments – Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.

