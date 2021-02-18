Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resins Market Leaders their Status and Comparative Trend Analysis 2017-2026 (COVID-19 Version)
Aqueous Polyurethane Resins
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
The global Aqueous Polyurethane Resins market has the potential to grow with xx million USD with growing CAGR in the forecast period from 2021f to 2026f. Factors driving the market for @@@@@ are the significant development of demand and improvement of COVID-19 and geo-economics.
Based on the type of product, the global Aqueous Polyurethane Resins market segmented into
Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion
Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion
Based on the end-use, the global Aqueous Polyurethane Resins market classified into
Wood Coating
Leather Finishing
Adhesive
Automotive Finishing
Others
Based on geography, the global Aqueous Polyurethane Resins market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
And the major players included in the report are
Bayer
BASF
Chemtura Corporation
DOW
DSM
DIC
Hauthaway Corporation
Alberdingk Boley
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
Lubrizol
China Grand Chemical
Huafeng
Huada
Siwo
New Mat
Huanyu
Sci Sky
Audmay
Taixing Textile
Anda
Wanhua
Huaian Ever Rich Chemical
Decheng
